Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,420 Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $140,582,970,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.