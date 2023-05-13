Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 233,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.02 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

