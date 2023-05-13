Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.05. 234,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 188,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Specifically, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,194,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $30,471,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $11,148,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 104.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 999,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 511,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 509,346 shares in the last quarter.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

