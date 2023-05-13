ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,527 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.70% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 551,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 356,766 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 270,018 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $24.92 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

