Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2,349.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,878 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

