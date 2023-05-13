Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,363,000 after buying an additional 3,021,854 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,630 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,739,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

