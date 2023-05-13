Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.37% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 49.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHF stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

