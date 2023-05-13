Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AON by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,889 shares of company stock worth $25,180,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $336.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

