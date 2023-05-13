Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $466,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,762 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after buying an additional 506,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 259,286 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.05 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

