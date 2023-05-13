Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $510,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

