Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $427,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $234.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $258.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

