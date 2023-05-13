Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $504,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PBJ opened at $47.58 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.