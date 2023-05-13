Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

