Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 208 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

PWB opened at $64.96 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77.

