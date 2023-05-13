Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE YUM opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

