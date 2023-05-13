Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

