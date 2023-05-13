Prudential PLC Acquires 12,487 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.