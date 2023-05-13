Prudential PLC Acquires 21,343 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 236.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,199,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $95.23 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

