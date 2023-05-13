Prudential PLC Acquires 773 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $462.17 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.02.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

