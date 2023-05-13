Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

