Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

