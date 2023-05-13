Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.34 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.80%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

