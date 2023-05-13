Prudential PLC Buys 4,825 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

