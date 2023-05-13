Prudential PLC Buys 4,893 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

