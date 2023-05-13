Prudential PLC Buys 67,189 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 397.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,189 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Insider Activity

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.