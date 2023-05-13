Prudential PLC Buys 7,083 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

