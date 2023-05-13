Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 57,550 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,345,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,573 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,843,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,274,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 742,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.