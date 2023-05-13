Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,889 shares of company stock worth $25,180,755. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $336.17 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.