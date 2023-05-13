Prudential PLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.