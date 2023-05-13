Prudential PLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.