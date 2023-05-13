Prudential PLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motco increased its position in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.37 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

