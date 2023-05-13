Prudential PLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,372,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,989,000 after buying an additional 1,362,811 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

