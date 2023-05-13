Prudential PLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 292.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.68 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

