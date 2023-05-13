Prudential PLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

