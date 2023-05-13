Prudential PLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

