Prudential PLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after acquiring an additional 487,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,842,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.