Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,452 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,091,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,399,000 after buying an additional 74,402 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 32,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 65,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

