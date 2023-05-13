Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 330,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,164,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 398,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE APH opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

