Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

