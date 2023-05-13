Prudential PLC Invests $2.89 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

