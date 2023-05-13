Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

