Prudential PLC Purchases 22,682 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

