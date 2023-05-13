Prudential PLC Purchases 2,372 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $162.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

