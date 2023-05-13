Prudential PLC Purchases 30,173 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

