Prudential PLC Purchases 6,871 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $200.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

