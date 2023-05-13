Prudential PLC Purchases 9,409 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

