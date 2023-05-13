Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

