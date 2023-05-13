Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

ECL opened at $174.19 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,952 shares of company stock worth $7,411,168. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

