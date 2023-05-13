Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,853 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

