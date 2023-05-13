Prudential PLC Sells 25,000 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

